Turned Man-Eater, Says BJP's Bengal Incharge on Mamata's 'Royal Tiger' Remark

Commenting on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remark of her being a Royal Bengal Tiger, senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra who is in charge of 48 WB constituencies, said the tiger has turned man-eater.

Back from a visit to West Bengal, Mishra, the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, while speaking to the media claimed, the tiger has turned man-eater.

He was commenting on Banerjee’s statement in a rally in Murshidabad that she was like a Royal Bengal Tiger who can’t be intimidated by the BJP. “As many as 134 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal,” claimed the leader adding there has been a rule of corruption and mafia there, he added further.

There has been a wave of change in West Bengal, added Mishra saying the polls will be like a storm and the counting will be a Tsunami. I had made a similar prediction about the UP polls, he claimed to augur a landslide win for BJP in West Bengal.

Mishra, widely seen as the chief architect of the coup the BJP staged against Kamal Nath government in MP, is the third BJP leader from the state to have been assigned poll duty in West Bengal.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national secretary Arvind Menon have already been deputed in the poll-bound state.

Mishra who had been involved in assembly polls in UP and Gujarat was assigned the responsibility for 48 seats in West Bengal last year.