'Turned Secular, a Term You Hated?' It's Maha Guv vs Thackeray in 'Letter War' Over Reopening of Temples

A 'letter battle' ensued between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor BS Koshyari on Tuesday over reopening of religious places during the 'unlocking' process amid coronavirus. As Koshyari questioned the CM's "sudden secularism", Thackeray was quick to hit back with "don't need Hindutva lessons from anyone" message.

The Maharashtra governor had on Monday written to Thackeray reminding him of his devotion for Lord Rama that resulted in CM's Ayodhya visit after taking charge of the state, the trip to Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Calling Thackeray a "strong votary of Hindutva", the governor said that he is wondering if the CM is "receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of places of worship time and again'. "Or have you turned 'secular' yourselves, a term you hated?" the governor wrote in his sarcastic letter.

Taking strong objection to his words, Thackeray replied to Koshyari a day later, saying that he doesn't need lessons on Hindutva from anyone. He also slammed the governor for entertaining actor Kangana Ranaut.

The chief minister further informed Koshyari that a decision on reopening places of religious worship will be taken after careful consideration of the Covid-19 situation in the state. He added that the state government will consider the governor's request to reopen these places.

In his letter, Koshyari had mentioned that he has received three representations from delegations demanding that places of religious worship be reopened. In response, Thackeray pointed out that it was a coincidence that all the three letters Koshyari mentioned were from BJP office-bearers and supporters.