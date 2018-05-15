GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Turuvekere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Masala Jayaram Won

Live election result of 130 Turuvekere constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Turuvekere MLA.

News18.com

May 15, 2018, 2:57 PM IST
Turuvekere (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,80,566 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 90,519 are male, 89,995 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
Live Status BJP Masala Jayaram Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6071039.54%Masala Jayaram
JD(S)5866138.21%M.T.Krishnappa
INC2458416.01%Rangappa T. Chowdhari
IND45662.97%M.Narayan Gowda
IND21481.40%M.D.Rameshgowda
NOTA9540.62%Nota
IND6130.40%H.L.Sanjeevaiah
IND3930.26%Kapanigowda
IND2790.18%Raghavendra.M.J.Lad
IND2380.16%M.T.Krishnappa
IND1980.13%G.S.Basavalingaiah (G.S Basvaraju)
IND1950.13%Ramesha.B.M

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,925 votes (6.37%) securing 47.18% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.6%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,526 votes (7.46%) registering 37.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.06%.

Check the table below for Turuvekere live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

