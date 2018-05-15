Turuvekere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Masala Jayaram Won

Live Status BJP Masala Jayaram Won

Turuvekere (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,80,566 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 90,519 are male, 89,995 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,925 votes (6.37%) securing 47.18% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.6%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,526 votes (7.46%) registering 37.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.06%.