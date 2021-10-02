The Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party “until the dispute" between the two factions of the LJP, led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras, settled down, said sources.

Sources in the ECI had earlier said that the “decision will be taken by October 4. It will be between Saturday and Monday".

The nomination for the two assembly by-elections seats in Bihar is in process.

The poll body was considering three options: To freeze the party’s symbol with an interim order till the final decision is taken and allow both factions of the party to fight by-elections on different symbols; To continue the symbol with Chirag Paswan’s faction, who is the president of the LJP; and to give LJP’s party symbol to Pashupati Paras’ faction.

Paswan had visited the EC office on Friday to demand that the party symbol continues to be with his party.

One faction of the LJP is led by president Paswan and another one by his uncle and Union Cabinet Minister Paras.

The crisis in the LJP began in June this year when five MPs switched from Paswan’s to Paras’. Later, Paras declared himself as the party president in Patna.

