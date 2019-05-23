Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tuting Yingkiong Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tuting Yingkiong (तूतिंग-यिंगकियोंग) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tuting Yingkiong Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tuting Yingkiong (तूतिंग-यिंगकियोंग) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
34. Tuting Yingkiong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
This constituency has 12,237 voters of which 6,283 are male and 5,954 are female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Tuting Yingkiong, recorded a voter turnout of 80.96%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.73% and in 2009, 84.2% of Tuting Yingkiong's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Tuting Yingkiong Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JD(S)
--
--
Gegong Apang
PPOA
--
--
Tsepa Wangchuk Khamba
BJP
--
--
Alo Libang

In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Alo Libang of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 364 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled. Alo Libang polled a total of 9,381 (53.52%) votes.

NCP's Alo Libang won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1370 (15.19%) votes. Alo Libang polled 9,019 which was 53.52% of the total votes polled.

Tuting Yingkiong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: तूतिंग-यिंगकियोंग (Hindi), টুটিং ইংকিয়ং (Bangla), டியூடிங் யிங்கியோங் (Tamil), and టుటింగ్ ఇంగ్‌కియాంగ్ (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram