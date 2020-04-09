POLITICS

1-MIN READ

TV Babu, Former Kerala CPI Leader Who Joined the NDA, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena Secretary TV Babu. (News18)

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena Secretary TV Babu. (News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah condoled his demise. Modi lauded his work at the grassroots level in the state.

Chandrakanth Viswanath
  • News18 Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
TV Babu, Secretary of the Kerala-based NDA ally BDJS, passed away following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Thrissur on Thursday morning. He was 62.

The Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala. As a candidate of the NDA, Babu had unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Alathur constituency, and in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections from Nattika.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah condoled his demise. Modi lauded his work at the grassroots level in the state.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah recalled the several struggles he underwent for the downtrodden as leader of the Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS), a leading organisation of Dalits in the state.

Babu was a Dalit leader who began his political career as a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader in Anthikkad in Thrissur district, who went on to become General Secretary of the KPMS. He also served as president of the village panchayat in Chazhoor in Thrissur, and the Anthikkad block panchayat. Later, he parted ways with the CPI and helped found the BDJS.

