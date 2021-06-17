Twist in Ram Mandir Land Purchase Dispute as Another Deal for Rs 8 Cr Comes to the Fore

The volley of allegations and counter-allegations by political parties over the issue of land purchase by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has not even ended, and a new twist in the matter has come to the fore. It has been learnt that another land deal worth Rs 8 crore was made by the temple trust on the same day when the disputed 1.208 hectares of land was bought for Rs 18.5 crore.

On March 18, in Gata number 242, Harish Pathak and Kusum Pathak registered 1.037 hectares of land in favor of Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. For this land, the trust did RTGS to the accounts of the Pathaks for Rs 8 crores and took bainama from them.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari, who signed a contract of Rs 18.5 crore in favor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the same day got 1.208 hectares of land on the respective land numbers 242, 243, 244 and 246 from Harish and Kusum Pathak for Rs 2 crore. The land acquired by Ansari and Tiwari for Rs 2 crores, was sold to the trust for Rs 18.5 crore.

Harish and Kusum Pathak had done two registries on March 18, 2021. The first bainama was done in the name of Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari for 1.208 hectares. On the other hand, in the second Bainama Gata No. 242 itself, 1.037 hectares of land was sold to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Ansari and Tiwari sold more than 100 biswa land in favor of the trust for Rs 18 crore 50 lakh, while about 80 biswa land at the same place near the same site was sold for Rs 8 crore to Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by the Pathaks. Now, the question arises that why 100 biswa land was taken for Rs 18.5 crore while 80 biswa land adjacent to the same site was taken for only eight crore. Both the lands belonged to Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak.

It is claimed that Harish Pathak had signed a contract with Sultan Ansari related to the land in 2011 itself, which was renewed from time to time. In 2011, Ansari had paid Rs 10 lakh as advance on the respective land and then Rs 50 lakh was given in 2017 and the land was sold for Rs 2 crores.

