English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twist in the Tale as 'Missing' MLA Returns to Bhopal, Claims He Will be Made Minister Before Holi

Surendra Singh Shera arrived at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. (ANI Image)

Surendra Singh Shera arrived at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. (ANI Image)

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera also made a U-turn and denied being "abducted", in contradiction to his earlier claims. Three other Independent MLAs remain untraceable.

Vivek Trivedi
  • News18.com Bhopal
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
Share this:

In yet another twist in the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, 'missing' independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera returned to Bhopal on Saturday, making a cryptic announcement that he would be a minister in the Kamal Nath cabinet before Holi on March 10.

Shera returned to the state after having spent four days in Bengaluru, which he claimed was a personal visit.

Three other MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang, Raghuraj Kansana and Bisahulal Singh -- have been missing from the state, with the ruling Congress alleging that the BJP "abducted" them and took them to Karnataka. The latter has refuted the claim.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Shera denied that he had been abducted and refuted reports of an alleged turmoil in the Kamal Nath government.

He arrived at the Raja Bhoj Airport from New Delhi and was received by the state's Public Relations minister PC Sharma.

Though he refuted claims of being abducted, Shera had, in a video message on Friday, alleged that he was stopped by unidentified men twice on his way to the airport which eventually led him to miss his flight scheduled for the day.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders forcibly took Shera and the other three MLAs to Bengaluru as a part of their horse-trading attempts.

The remaining three MLAs have been untraceable ever since they went missing and no reports of them having specified their stance in any way have come front.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story