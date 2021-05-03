Twitter Erupts Against Oppn Leaders for Not Congratulating BJP for Assam Victory

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won state assembly elections in Assam, party supporters in huge numbers complained on Twitter that none of the opposition leaders congratulated the saffron party. Twitteratis said BJP leaders had called up every winning party chief to extend their good wishes.

“As a matter of political courtesy, how many leaders congratulated the BJP’s Assam leader on his win. This shows petty mindedness of the opposition," said one of them

-Almost all BJP leaders including PM Modi ji congratulated Mamata,Stalin,Vijyan for their victory -Not a single opposition leader congratulated Assam BJP for their victory — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 3, 2021

“Very true. Not a single opposition leader from other state did a courtesy tweet to congratulate BJP on Asam Victory! Speak volumes!" said another Twitter user.

Very true. Not a single opposition leader from other state did a courtesy tweet to congratulate BJP on Asam Victory! Speak volumes! https://t.co/Mk5KYy2oHu — Darshil Dana (@Darshil_Dana) May 3, 2021

“Not a single opposition leader congratulated BJP on the victory of Assam and Puducherry," tweeted a BJP supporter on Monday.

Not a single opposition leader congratulated BJP on the victory of Assam and Puducherry .— Uttar Pradesh Khabar (@TransformUP) May 3, 2021

Senior BJP leaders had congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin for the victory of their parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively.

In a series of tweets, senior party leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinari Vijayan for his party’s victory in the state assembly polls.

Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sadbanand Sonawal for the party’s victory in the state assembly polls.

He said the pro-people policies of the Modi-led government at the Centre and the state government under Sonowal have once again helped the BJP in winning the assembly elections in Assam.

Congratulating Banerjee, Singh said he wished the best to her for her next tenure.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Banerjee in a tweet and said, “Good wishes for your next tenure."

Sitharaman congratulated Vijayan and conveyed her wishes in Tamil to DMK supremo Stalin for his party’s victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP has had the upper hand in every election in Assam since the party won big in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP single-handedly won 60 out of 126 seats in the North-East state and is all set to form the government again.

