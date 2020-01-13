Two Arrested for Waiving Black Flags at PM Modi's Convoy in Kolkata
The incident took place around 11 am when Modi's convoy was entering the Netaji Indoor Stadium for an event of the Kolkata Port Trust, a senior officer said.
PM Narendra Modi in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)
Kolkata: Two persons were on Sunday arrested here for waiving black flags at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy, police sources confirmed.
One of the two was identified as Sourav Prasad, the president of the West Bengal unit of the Congress Chatra Parishad, they said.
He was held from outside Netaji Indoor Stadium where Modi had come to attend a programme organised by the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), police said.
The incident took place around 11 am when Modi's convoy was entering the stadium, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.
"As the PM's convoy was entering through the Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra gate, two persons appeared from the crowd and started raising slogans of 'Modi go back' and 'chhatra parishad zindabad'," he said.
"They also took out black flags which were hidden in their trousers and began waiving them," he added. The policemen present there immediately nabbed the duo, the officer said. However, the police denied that the incident was a security breach.
"The PM's convoy was far off from the spot where these two were waiving the flags... There was no security breach," another senior officer said.
Modi arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to participate in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and dedication of heritage buildings to the nation.
Students, mostly affiliated to the Congress and the Left parties, continued protests for the second consecutive day on Sunday against the amended citizenship act, despite Modi's assurance that the new law would not harm the interests of any citizen.
Activists, who had hit the streets on Saturday with placards that read 'Modi go back' and 'down with BJP', continued their sit-in all night at Esplanade area in the state capital on Sunday, insisting that their agitation would continue till the prime minister leaves the city.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti and Nupur Sanon Welcome New Puppy into Family And it Has a FRIENDS Connection
- Am Recovering Fast from Injury, Says Shahid Kapoor
- 17-Year-Old Boy Discovers a New Planet on His Third Day of Internship at NASA
- India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson
- Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game