Two Arrested in Jharkhand for Hurling Stones at Pro-CAA Rally Organised by BJP
Police were forced to lob teargas shells to control the situation after stones were hurled at the rally.
Representative image/PTI
Giridih: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly hurling stones at a pro-CAA rally organised by the BJP here, police said on Monday. Stones were hurled at the rally brought out by BJP workers from six assembly constituencies of the district, at Padam Chowk in Giridih town on Sunday, prompting police to lob teargas shells to control the situation, officials said.
"Two persons were arrested on Sunday night after they were identified from a video footage in which they were seen hurling stones at the rally," Giridih Nagar police station in-charge Adikant Mahato said.
He said four policemen were injured in the incident. District Superintendent of Police Surendra Jha said the situation is under control and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been clamped in Giridih town.
