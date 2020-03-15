English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Two Arrested in UP For Putting up Offensive Posters Against Yogi Adityanath and His Deputy

Police said the posters were put up late on Friday night, but were removed on Saturday.

The arrested duo have been identified as Sudhanshu and Ashwani, while a hunt is on for Lalu, the third accused, police said, adding the posters were put up late on Friday night, but were removed on Saturday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
Lucknow: Two persons have been arrested for reportedly putting up 'indecent' posters pertaining to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and his deputy, police said on Sunday.

"An FIR was registered against three persons for putting up indecent posters against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Of these, two accused, identified as Sudhanshu and Ashwani have been arrested, while a hunt is on for the third person, Lalu," police said, adding the posters were put up late on Friday night, but were removed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress demanded the immediate release of the arrested. The party also held a protest against the arrests at Gandhi Pratima area in the state capital on Sunday.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The way in which the BJP wants to suppress the voice of people, if there is so much of anger (due to such posters), imagine what will happen when their unlawful activities will be unmasked before the public."

"I want to gift the Indian Constitution to him (Yogi Adityanath), so that he reads it thoroughly. He wants to run the state like his 'Math', which is completely unconstitutional." Adityanath heads the Gorakhnath Math.

