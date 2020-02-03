Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two BJP Workers Among 3 Held for Attacking Union Minister's House in Assam during Anti-CAA Stir

The house of Teli, Union Minister of State for Food Processing, in Upper Assam's Duliajan town was attacked on December 11 during the statewide stir against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

PTI

PTI
Updated:February 3, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
Dibrugarh: Three persons, including two BJP activists, have been arrested for allegedly attacking the residence of Union minister Rameswar Teli during anti-CAA protests in Assam, police said on Monday.

The house of Teli, Union Minister of State for Food Processing, in Upper Assam's Duliajan town was attacked on December 11 during the statewide stir against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"Based on CCTV footage, Debajit Hazarika, Vicky Sonar and Arup Kahar were arrested. We had picked them up on Sunday," said Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Sreejith T.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested so far for allegedly attacking Teli's house, he said. "These three persons were also involved in pelting stones on a police party during protests in Duliajan," Sreejith said.

A BJP source confirmed that Debajit Hazarika and Vicky Sonar are party activists. Family members of the accused have given statements to the police on the arrested persons' alleged role in violence and attacking Teli's house, sources said.

Teli said, "I do not know for what reasons they were apprehended. But if they were arrested after proper investigation, then there must be some truth. The trio stays near my house. They always attended my programmes with their families."

A total of 88 people have been arrested so far from Dibrugarh district for their alleged involvement in violence during protests against the Act.

