Two BJP Workers Pull Dy Collector's Hair in MP’s Rajgarh as Pro-CAA Rally Turns Tense; Booked

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday lodged an FIR against two people for pulling a woman Deputy Collector by her hair during a pro-CAA protest in Rajgarh on Sunday.

The police also booked 150 people for staging a pro-CAA protest despite section 144 of CrPC being in force in the district.

Meanwhile, Collector Nidhi Nivedita and Deputy Collector Priya Verma have also been under attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly beating up protesters on Sunday.

Infuriated by the alleged beating, the BJP decided to send a delegation of its leaders to Beora on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against the Collector and the Deputy Collector.

The entire incident started on Sunday afternoon after BJP leaders and workers took out a rally in support of CAA in Beora town. The entire incident started on Sunday afternoon after BJP leaders and workers took out a rally in support of CAA in Beora town. Soon after, senior officials led by Nivedita landed at the scene and prevented the BJP cadre from taking out the rally as section 144 was in place.

The two officers had a heated argument with BJP leaders and things turned ugly when the collector slapped BJP district media in charge, Ravi Badole, who was arguing with the collector to permit the rally to take place.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which Badole can be seen making a plea before the collector when suddenly Nivedita loses her cool and slaps the leader.

At the same time, Verma ventured into the crowd, slapping several protesters and handing them over to the police. As she caught hold of another protester, others came to his rescue and pulled the woman officer by her hair. Verma alleged that she was also hit by the protesters.

MP Police on Monday lodged an FIR against two people and arrested one for manhandling the Verma.

A verbal war also broke out between the BJP and Congress over the said incident, with the BJP slamming the bureaucrats for their ‘high-handedness’.

In a tweet, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It’s a black day for democracy. The collector has slapped those who were protesting holding tricolour in their hands. We won’t tolerate this at any cost. Whether the collector was ordered by Kamal Nath to do this.”

Congress media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja hit back at Chouhan, accusing BJP leaders of taking out a rally despite section 144 being in place and physically assaulting the woman officers. The BJP should apologise for disrespecting the women officers and should show the door to the workers guilty of such an act, demanded Saluja.

