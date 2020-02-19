Take the pledge to vote

Two Congress Corporators Suspended for Sporting Anti-CAA Badges at Indore Municipal Council Meeting

The council suspended both the corporators — Anwar Dastak and Sadiq Khan — even as the BJP and Congress engaged in a heated argument.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 19, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Two Congress Corporators Suspended for Sporting Anti-CAA Badges at Indore Municipal Council Meeting
Representative image.

Indore: The final meeting of the Indore municipal council before the urban bodies elections in the state saw a massive ruckus on Wednesday when two Congress corporators reached the venue with anti-CAA badges.

The council suspended both the corporators — Anwar Dastak and Sadiq Khan — even as the BJP and Congress engaged in a heated argument.

As soon as the meeting began, BJP corporators took objection to the Dastak and Khan sporting badges with messages against NRC, CAA and NPR.

Soon, the corporators of both sides started raising slogans, disrupting proceedings of the House.

As Congress corporators raised slogans against NRC, CAA and NPR, those from the BJP responded with slogans such as “We won’t let Indore turn into Shaheen Bagh”.

As the commotion continued, the council chairman suspended both the Congress corporators.

They vowed to continue the protest after BJP leader Balram Verma alleged that those who have no understanding of the Act are staging protests and should be removed forcefully.

Indore’s Badwali Chowki area is also witnessing anti-CAA protests. A few day ago, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had said it was heartening that the burqa-clad women were raising their voices on social issues.

The senior politician had offered to hold discussions on CAA if the protesters wanted to.

