English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Telangana Congress MLAs Decide to Join TRS in 'Interest of Adivasis'
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured that the issues would be addressed and that he would personally visit areas inhabited by Adivasis, the two MLAs said.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI file photo)
Loading...
Hyderabad: In a setback to Congress in Telangana, two party MLAs on Saturday announced their decision to join TRS in the interest of Adivasis and for the development of their constituencies.
In a press statement, the two MLAs Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka) and Atram Sakku (Asifabad) - said they recently met
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed the problems relating to education, health and 'Podu' farming, facing STs, especially Adivasis.
Rao had assured that the issues would be addressed and that he would personally visit areas inhabited by Adivasis,
they said.
They also believed that the issues of Adivasis would be addressed under the leadership of Rao. Hence, they have decided to join TRS.
They further said they would quit their Assembly memberships and contest as TRS candidates, if necessary.
With the two MLAs quitting the party, the strength of Congress in the Assembly would be down to 17.
In the December 7 assembly elections held last year, the Congress had won 19 seats.
The TRS had returned to power in the elections, winning 88 out of the total 119 seats.
In a press statement, the two MLAs Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka) and Atram Sakku (Asifabad) - said they recently met
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed the problems relating to education, health and 'Podu' farming, facing STs, especially Adivasis.
Rao had assured that the issues would be addressed and that he would personally visit areas inhabited by Adivasis,
they said.
They also believed that the issues of Adivasis would be addressed under the leadership of Rao. Hence, they have decided to join TRS.
They further said they would quit their Assembly memberships and contest as TRS candidates, if necessary.
With the two MLAs quitting the party, the strength of Congress in the Assembly would be down to 17.
In the December 7 assembly elections held last year, the Congress had won 19 seats.
The TRS had returned to power in the elections, winning 88 out of the total 119 seats.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
- Producers Hurrying to Register Patriotic Titles 'Not New', Daniel Craig Celebrates 51st Birthday
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results