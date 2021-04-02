2 Covid Patients Die Due to 'Disruption of Oxygen Supply' in Bhopal Hospital; Cong Mocks Shivraj's 'Good Governance'

Two patients died at the Covid19 ward at a government-run hospital in Bhopal allegedly after oxygen supply was disrupted late on Wednesday evening, stoking a political controvery.

The Congress party has questioned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s claim of “good governance” after the news of the deaths spread.

The patients, Ramrati Ahirwar and CB Meshram, were admitted to the ICU. Both were suspected Covid-19 patients. The hospital has denied the allegations of disruption in oxygen supply.

Ahirwar’s family claimed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and had slept in the afternoon after having lunch. Late night, they heard people screaming from inside the ward but the security guard did not allow anyone to enter the ward and the next morning the patients were said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Meshram’s family said that his rapid antigen test was negative and his RTPCR test report was awaited.

Both the families alleged disruption in oxygen supply.

Dr Rajesh Shrivastava, the civil surgeon, claimed that there was no problem with oxygen supply and the patients were critical.

However, the hospital also did not order any probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, former CM and MPCC chief Kamal Nath’s media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja alleged that patients had also died in Dewas during the last Covid-19 wave. “Shivraj ji! your government could not arrange for oxygen supply last year also, what kind of good governance is this,” said Saluja.

Three patients had died after oxygen supply stoppage at Hamidia hospital last year in Bhopal but a subsequent probe had found none guilty in the incident.