English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Each of BJP and TMC Killed in Clashes Over Panchayat Board Control in Bengal
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said there was some law and order situation in some districts and any violence will not be tolerated.
A large contingent of police was rushed to Malda to control the situation, (Photo for representation only)
Loading...
Kolkata: Four persons were killed and 12 were injured on Monday as violence broke out over formation of panchayat boards in West Bengal’s Malda, Purulia and North 24-Parganas districts.
While two TMC members were killed in Malda district in a clash reportedly between two factions of the party, two BJP members were shot dead at Ghagra Panchayat in Jaipur Block of Purulia.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said there was some law and order situation in some districts and any violence will not be tolerated.
“This should not happen. I have asked the district administration to tackle the situation. A particular group is targeting police personnel intentionally. One of our police officers was also injured,” she said.
Incidents of violence, clashes and arson have been reported from several parts of the state since August 25, a day after the Supreme Court allowed West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to declare results of the 20,159 seats, most of which went in favour of the ruling TMC uncontested.
In Malda, about 245km north of Kolkata, Salam Sheikh (20) and Azhar Sheikh (60) received bullet injuries during a clash that erupted reportedly between two factions of TMC in Gopalpur Gram Panchayat at Manikchak area.
Both of them succumbed to their injuries at Malda Medical College and Hospital. In the clash, three-year-old Zeeshan Sheikh and seven others were also injured. All of them were admitted at the same hospital with splinter injuries.
Malda SP Arnab Ghosh along with a large contingent of police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control but remained tight-lipped about who was behind the shooting.
In the recently held Panchayat poll, TMC and Congress had won five seats each to the Gopalpur gram panchayat.
Former minister and TMC block president Manikchak Sabitri Mitra alleged that Congress supporters fired at their workers which led to death of two TMC workers.
“TMC and Congress won five seats each in Gopalpur Gram panchayat but later all the Congress winners joined TMC. Today morning when we were busy with the formation of Panchayat board, Congress goons started terrorizing our workers and fired at them. We have lodged a police complaint,” she said.
Senior Congress leader at Malda Kali Sadhan Roy rubbished the allegations and claimed that they were killed due to infighting in the party.
Violence was also reported from Purulia, where BJP’s Niranjan Gope and Damodar Mondol were allegedly shot dead. The BJP had won eight out of 12 seats here with the TMC bagging the rest.
BJP’s district president Vidyasagar Chakraborty said, “Niranjan was also a Panchayat member and he along with Damodar were brutally killed by TMC goons. We want stern action against the accused.”
Also Watch
While two TMC members were killed in Malda district in a clash reportedly between two factions of the party, two BJP members were shot dead at Ghagra Panchayat in Jaipur Block of Purulia.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said there was some law and order situation in some districts and any violence will not be tolerated.
“This should not happen. I have asked the district administration to tackle the situation. A particular group is targeting police personnel intentionally. One of our police officers was also injured,” she said.
Incidents of violence, clashes and arson have been reported from several parts of the state since August 25, a day after the Supreme Court allowed West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to declare results of the 20,159 seats, most of which went in favour of the ruling TMC uncontested.
In Malda, about 245km north of Kolkata, Salam Sheikh (20) and Azhar Sheikh (60) received bullet injuries during a clash that erupted reportedly between two factions of TMC in Gopalpur Gram Panchayat at Manikchak area.
Both of them succumbed to their injuries at Malda Medical College and Hospital. In the clash, three-year-old Zeeshan Sheikh and seven others were also injured. All of them were admitted at the same hospital with splinter injuries.
Malda SP Arnab Ghosh along with a large contingent of police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control but remained tight-lipped about who was behind the shooting.
In the recently held Panchayat poll, TMC and Congress had won five seats each to the Gopalpur gram panchayat.
Former minister and TMC block president Manikchak Sabitri Mitra alleged that Congress supporters fired at their workers which led to death of two TMC workers.
“TMC and Congress won five seats each in Gopalpur Gram panchayat but later all the Congress winners joined TMC. Today morning when we were busy with the formation of Panchayat board, Congress goons started terrorizing our workers and fired at them. We have lodged a police complaint,” she said.
Senior Congress leader at Malda Kali Sadhan Roy rubbished the allegations and claimed that they were killed due to infighting in the party.
Violence was also reported from Purulia, where BJP’s Niranjan Gope and Damodar Mondol were allegedly shot dead. The BJP had won eight out of 12 seats here with the TMC bagging the rest.
BJP’s district president Vidyasagar Chakraborty said, “Niranjan was also a Panchayat member and he along with Damodar were brutally killed by TMC goons. We want stern action against the accused.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ethan Hawke Takes a Dig at Hugh Jackman's Logan, Says It Was a 'Fine' Superhero Film
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
- Google Pays Tribute to Sir Donald Bradman With a Doodle on his 110th Birth Anniversary
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...