Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

‘2 Effective Ways to Stop CAA-NRC Are…’ Prashant Kishor on the Way Forward as Protests Intensify

Prashant Kishor has batted for continuing peaceful protests on all platforms and pressuring non-BJP CMs against implementing NRC in their states.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘2 Effective Ways to Stop CAA-NRC Are…’ Prashant Kishor on the Way Forward as Protests Intensify
File photo of Prashant Kishor. (PTI)

New Delhi: Continuing peaceful protests and pressuring non-BJP chief ministers to oppose the nation-wise rollout of National Register of Citizens are the only two effective ways to the implementation of NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, election strategist and JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor said on Sunday.

Violence during protests against the politically contentious NRC and the amended citizenship law have claimed close to 20 lives in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam, with mass demonstrations being held in the rest of the country.

“Two effective ways to stop the implementation of #CAA_NRC are; (1) Keep protesting peacefully by raising your voice on all platforms, & (2) Ensure most if not ALL of the 16 Non BJP CMs say NO to NRC in their states. Everything else important as they may is largely tokenism,” Kishor tweeted.

The JD(U) leader, whose party has said it will not roll out NRC in Bihar despite being an ally of the BJP, had on Saturday called out the Congress for its feeble participation in the protests, which has largely been spearheaded by students.

“The Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC. The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing,” he had said.

Kishor, who shot to limelight after making the then BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s 'chai pe charcha' campaign a success in 2014, has been instrumental in getting JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider his decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Interestingly, Kishor’s political advocacy firm I-PAC’s latest clients are AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who have opposed the NRC-CAA implementation in Delhi and West Bengal, respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram