'Two-Faced': Before Tabling of Damage Recovery Bill, Cong Throws Light on Dispute Cases Against Adityanath

As the UP government gets ready to table the Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Ordinance and the Uttar Pradesh Govt Prevention Amendment Ordinance, the state Congress has decided to oppose the move, and UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has alleged that it exposes the 'two-faced' nature of the BJP.

Ajay Kumar Lallu has demanded compensation by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that during his tenure as MP of Gorakhpur, he had cases against him during previous disputes.

Before the commencement of second monsoon assembly session, he said, “The government is cheating by bringing Public and Private Property Bill in many districts including Kushinagar, Gorakhpur. When CM Yogi Adityanath was an MP in Gorakhpur, there had been disputes in which there were cases against him. So he should be the first to give compensation, others will follow suit."

He said the government was adopting double standards. "The government likes to put photos of others and when it comes to their own, the government starts running away. We will oppose the decision if the government will not hold a discussion on it.”

Reacting to the tweet of Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, the UPCC Chief said, “Mayawati speaks the language of the BJP, her party can do whatever, but our party has our own stand on these issues."

He said if the government did not discuss the issues in the House, the party would continue with its protest. "The government is running away from the Opposition. Farmers are upset in the state, crime is on the rise, youth are upset, but the government has then too, deliberately called such a short session," he said.

Earlier in the month of March this year, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated an ordinance for recovery of damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters and to provide for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims for damages and recover them.

It was promulgated four days after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Allahabad High Court's March 9 order for removing the state government's name-and-shame posters displaying photographs and names of the alleged rioters involved in damaging properties during in anti-CAA protests in December last year.