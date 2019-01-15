Two Independent MLAs Withdraw Support From JD(S)-Congress Combine as 'Operation Lotus' Fears Shake Govt

Two Independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, withdrew their support from the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday, amid reports that BJP was trying to poach disgruntled legislators."CM HD Kumaraswamy failed on several fronts. That's why we have decided to withdraw the support," R Shankar told CNN-News18.Elaborating on his decision, H Nagesh said that he decided to withdraw support as there was "no understanding between coalition partners". "Hence, I decided to go with the BJP for a stable government," he said.Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said that there was no need to panic as the BJP still needs to get at least 14 to 15 MLAs. "Our tally without the Independents is 80 plus 37, while BJP is 104," they said."We have been saying that BJP is luring our MLAs through money and power but their attempts to destabilise the government will fail," Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, adding that their government is stable.In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress has 80 MLAs, the JD(S) has 37, BSP one and two are Independents, who together constitute the ruling coalition. The BJP has 104 MLAs. At least 14 MLAs will have to resign to bring the House strength down to ensure BJP's elevation to power.A week ago, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had dropped a bombshell claiming that the BJP was offering Rs 30 crore to each MLA who was willing to defect.Since breaking the JD(S) with 37 MLAs is difficult, the BJP seems to be focusing on Congress MLAs from North Karnataka region.Congress leaders claim that after a severe drubbing in the just-concluded Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, the BJP had halted ‘Operation Kamala’ in Karnataka. But the changing political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar seems to be forcing the saffron party to try one more time, they say."Karnataka is a cash cow for any party in New Delhi. By toppling the government ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is trying to choke Congress and JD(S) resources," said a Congress leader from the state.JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and his CM-son HD Kumaraswamy have expressed confidence that the BJP will fail once again in its attempt. A worried Congress, meanwhile, is trying to reach out to fence-sitters and disgruntled MLAs, promising them plum posts.