Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Two Lakh Houses Ready for Homeless under 'Life Mission' Project: Kerala CM CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In the first phase, the Life Mission focused on completing houses which had been abandoned halfway for want of money. Life Mission spent Rs 670 crore in the first phase and Rs 5,851 crore in the second phase, an official said.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Lakh Houses Ready for Homeless under 'Life Mission' Project: Kerala CM CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at a newly built house on Saturday. (Image credit: Twitter@CMOKerala@CMOKerala)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Saturday announced the completion of two lakh houses under 'Life Mission', a housing project of the government, envisaging total housing for all the homeless.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement at a function here. "It's a day to rejoice. Today, many homeless families

have got a house of their own. A total of 2,14,262 families got their own house. We are proud that we could realise the dreams of many to live in their own house," he said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister, along with ministers Kadakampally Surendran and AC Moideen, attended the house-warming function of Chandran, a resident of Enikkara near here.

Vijayan went to Chandran's new house, constructed and handed over under the Life Mission project, with a handful of gifts.

"When we came to power, this was a major demand made to us: That there are many homeless people, families. Many told us they had been allotted some fund for the house but the construction could not be completed as there was no sufficient fund. We started the Life Mission in 2017 after much deliberation," Vijayan said.

In the first phase, the Life Mission focused on completing houses which had been abandoned halfway for want of money. Apart from government funds, contributions from the public have also gone into the construction of houses.

Life Mission spent Rs 670 crore in the first phase and Rs 5,851 crore in the second phase, an official said. The Left government's next phase of the project aims to construct apartment complexes for those who do not have land and a home.

A senior official said over 100 sites across the state have been identified to build such apartment complexes using prefab technology.

However, Opposition Congress and the BJP termed the Life Mission project of the state government as a political gimmick.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that construction of 52,000 homes had begun during the last term of the Congress party.

"During our tenure, we constructed four lakh homes. The construction of 52,000 homes was on when we demitted office in 2016. The chief minister is now claiming this two lakh number after including our contribution too. This is nothing but a political gimmick," Chennithala alleged.

However, Vijayan refuted the claim and lashed out at the Congress party for boycotting the function. "As part of our mission, we first focused on completing houses which had been abandoned halfway for want of money. That means the construction of houses which were

initiated during the earlier governments. Let them take the credit of 52,000 homes they claim. But the rest was done by us," Vijayan said.

The houses constructed under Life Mission does not have any kind of markings to show that they were made under any government project.

"The Left party wanted to make sure that no markings should be there in the houses. This will help to avoid the social stigma and help the downtrodden people to live with dignity," a senior official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram