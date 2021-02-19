Two More Bodies Recovered After 96 Hours of Sidhi Bus Accident, One Still Missing

With the recovery of two more bodies from the Bansagar dam canal on Friday, the number of casualties in Sidhi bus accident has surged to 53.

Bodies of Ramesh Vishwakarma (25) and Yogendra Sharma (28) were recovered from Teekar tunnel after the water was released from Bansagar dam and the pressure threw the body out of the tunnel.

The swollen bodies were beyond recognition as fishes had damaged the faces. However, their families who were around at the rescue site identified the bodies.

Ramesh, whose father works in Sidhi with the PWD department, was going in the bus to meet her sister in Baliya (UP). Meanwhile, Yogendra Sharma was employed with HDFC Bank in Sidhi and was going to Satna for some official work when the bus met with the accident on February 16 morning.

Meanwhile, Arvind Vishwakarma (28), a native of Kokrajhar, is still missing. He was accompanying her cousin Yashoda for an examination to Satna and Yashoda’s body had been recovered from the canal.

In all, 51 bodies were recovered after the accident but the search operations are continuing.

The Chief Minister had suspended the RTO of Sidhi and two officers of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation after the accident.

An overloaded bus carrying over 60 passengers moving towards Satna from Sidhi had plunged into the Bansgar dam’s Sarda Patna canal on February 16 morning. Six passengers were saved by the locals while 53 bodies have been fished out by rescuers so far.

Engineer suspended after CM bitten by mosquitos

Sidhi Circuit House engineer-in-charge Babulal Gupta of the PWD has been suspended after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan faced inconvenience during the Sidhi stay on February 17 night.

Chouhan after meeting affected families had stayed at the circuit house but was bitten by mosquitos and also faced other mismanagement. Afterwards, the circuit house in charge Babulal Gupta was suspended over dereliction in duty. The suspension letter also mentioned anomalies including the mosquito bite.