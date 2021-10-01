Two More Chhattisgarh MLAs from Baghel Camp With Letter of Support of 57 Others Reach Delhi

In addition to 17 MLAs, one minister and two MLAs from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel camp with a letter of support of 57 MLAs reached Delhi on Thursday night.

CM Baghel on Thursday sought to play down the visit of a group of Congress MLAs to Delhi, saying the trip should not be seen through a political prism as talks about a possible change in leadership in the state refuse to fizzle out. Baghel also termed as unfortunate, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s remarks raising questions over the party’s functioning.

Earlier, asked about their visit, Baghel said, “tell me one thing, can’t legislators go anywhere. Every step should not be seen as political. Anybody can go anywhere. Even you (media persons) tour with your friends and it doesn’t mean every time the purpose is getting news. Similarly, if anyone has gone (to Delhi) it should not be seen through a political prism."

MLAs are in Delhi as they want to meet AICC in-charge Chattisgarh P L Punia to convey that Rahul Gandhi should extend the duration of his proposed tour to the state so that all MLAs can get benefit from it, said Brihaspat Singh, the party MLA from the Ramanujganj seat of the state.

“The situation in Chhattisgarh is not like that of Punjab. Our party has 70 MLAs (in the 90-member state assembly), of whom 60 legislators had last time told everything to Punia ji and the high command," Singh told PTI.

“The high command gave a chief minister from the OBC community with 54 per cent OBCs in the state. The high command gives the example of Chhattisgarh government’s policies during elections in other states, so there is no such question (of leadership change)," Singh said.

As far as the BJP people are concerned, if they think they can make the government fall by misleading “Maharaja of Sarguja" (reference to T S Singhdeo) as they did in Madhya Pradesh by misleading “Gwalior Maharaja" (a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia), they will not be successful, Singh said.

“Our Maharaja of Sarguja is very intelligent, very knowledgeable and has himself stated that he will never leave the party. So there is no possibility and under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel, together with T S Singhdeo, the government will continue to work for the development of the state," the MLA said.

Baghel is doing a great job and “we will work under his leadership for five years and will fight elections under his leadership in the future with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi", he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.