1-min read

Two More Congress MLAs Resign from Karnataka Assembly, Number Goes Up to 16

The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing the majority in the Karnataka Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Two More Congress MLAs Resign from Karnataka Assembly, Number Goes Up to 16
File photo of dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leaving Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala, in Bengaluru on July 6, 2019. (PTI)
Bengaluru: In a fresh jolt to the wobbly Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, two Congress legislators, Housing minister MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar, tendered their resignation on Wednesday to the Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, taking the number of disgruntled MLAs who have put in their papers to 16.

The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.

Confirming the resignations, Speaker Ramesh Kumar told reporters, "Yes, Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj have resigned."

They handed over their resignations at the Speaker's chamber in Vidhana Soudha, the State secretariat.

After tendering his resignation, Nagaraj told reporters that he was "fed up" with politics and wished to retire from public life.

"I don't want any ministerial position or anything. I am fed up with politics," Nagaraj said.

Nagaraj and Sudhakar, who is State Pollution Control Board Chairman, came to the Speaker's office at about 4 pm and handed over resignation in their official letterhead to him.

Of the 16 MLAs who have resigned, 13 are from Congress and three from JD(S).

The coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker.

With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

