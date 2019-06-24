Two Party Workers Murdered by 'Criminals Attached' With TMC, Says CPI(M)
On June 22, Tajimul Karim was killed in Amdanga in the North 24 Parganas district. On the same night another Left worker, Nizamuddin Mandal was shot dead at point blank range in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district.
File Photo
New Delhi: The CPI(M) Monday alleged that two of its workers were murdered by "criminals attached" with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and claimed that there is clear complicity of the administration in denying justice to the victims.
On June 22, Tajimul Karim was killed in Amdanga in the North 24 Parganas district. On the same night another Left worker, Nizamuddin Mandal was shot dead at point blank range in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district.
"Tajimul Karim, an active worker of the party had been forced to live away from his home for quite a long time facing murderous threats.
"In the wake of the Lok Sabha election results violence, he had returned home. Nizamuddin also played an important role during the electoral battle and was the polling agent of CPI(M)," a statement from the CPI(M) politburo said.
It said the TMC has not drawn any lessons from the widespread opposition to their politics of violence and this continues unabated against the CPIM) and the Left.
"Though the pattern is familiar, the obnoxious behaviour of the administration continues and there is clear complicity of the administration in denying justice and refusal to book the culprits," the statement said.
The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India expresses its deep anguish and grief over the murder of two young comrades in West Bengal "at the hands of the criminals attached to the TMC," it added.
Attacking the media, the party said that the violence against the Left did not "merit" any coverage by the mainstream media which, they alleged, promoted a "coloured narrative" of showing the overall breakdown of law and order and rampant violence in the state enacted by both the TMC and the BJP.
"This narrative is only to reinforce the perception that politics revolves around these two forces.
"The Politburo extends its condolences and sympathy to the families of these two martyrs and expresses the resolve that the party will do everything possible to help in overcoming their grief," the statement added.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Holds Key to India's Chances: Clarke
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
- Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example
- ‘Cricket Not About Six Pack’: Jayawardane Uses Malinga’s Viral Image to Hail Heroics Against England
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s