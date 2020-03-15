English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
'Two Poles in K'taka': Kumaraswamy Takes a Swipe at BJP Govt's Handling of Coronavirus Crisis

Kumaraswamy also tweeted suggestions to tackle the virus. (File photo)

The former Karnataka chief minister asked Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar to work in tandem with each other to mitigate the crisis in the state.

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
Taking a swipe at two Karnataka ministers over alleged lack of cooperation in combating coronavirus, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said "two poles" have emerged in the government to deal with the situation in the state which could cause panic among people.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy gave a slew of suggestions to tackle the viral disease and asked Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar to cooperate with each other.

"Two poles have emerged in the government to sensitise people about the steps taken to deal with coronavirus," Kumaraswamy wrote in a tweet.

"Let the health minister B Sriramulu and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar work in tandem. Let there be mutual cooperation. It should not become a publicity stunt. People should not get confused," he said. Let people not panic as it will have adverse effect on public life," he added.

Questioning the way coronavirus patients were being treated, Kumaraswamy said, "The government is saying it is quarantining the patients but is it appropriate to treat them with other patients? The government should consider using some vacant government buildings to treat them."

He said treatment in isolation was the only the way to prevent the disease from spreading further. So far, six cases of coronavirus have been reported, of which a septuagenarian died in Kalaburagi.

