Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
2-min read

'Two Scenarios...': Mehbooba's Daughter on 'Lose-Lose' Situation Ahead of EU Delegation's Kashmir Visit

Mehbooba's daughter Iltija took to Twitter soon after the reports of 30-member EU delegation visiting Kashmir to take stock of situation came.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Two Scenarios...': Mehbooba's Daughter on 'Lose-Lose' Situation Ahead of EU Delegation's Kashmir Visit
Representative image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Terming the situation as 'lose-lose', Mehbooba Mufti's daughter said that if the European Union delegation terms the Kashmir situation as normal, the Centre will have to release those detained after August 5 and restore the internet connections.

The comments of Mehbooba's daughter Iltija came after the reports of a EU delegation visiting Kashmir to take take stock of situation.

Iltija has been handling Mehbooba's Twitter account after she was put under house arrest. Several politicians, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba and Farooq Abdullah, were detained after the Centre revoked J&K's special status under Article 370 on August 5.

"Why can't they meet all 3 former CMs? Either ways there are 2 scenarios.The delegation will state situation is normal. In that case next logical step is to release detainees & restore internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, its a major embarrassment for GOI. Lose lose situation, (sic)" Iltija said in a tweet.

She also questioned as to why the EU delegation was allowed, while no US senator has been asked to visit the Valley where normal life remains crippled for over 80 days now.

"If 28 European Parliament members are allowed to take stock of situation in Kashmir, wonder why the same courtesy can’t be extended to American senators. Won’t be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating ‘normalcy’ certificates," daughter of PDP chief said.

"The iron curtain between Kashmir and the world needs to be lifted," she further said.

Joining the chorus of other Opposition leaders training guns against the Centre for allowing an EU panel, while not letting leaders like Rahul Gandhi visit the Valley, Iltija termed the members of the panel as 'far right and fascist leaning'.

"If scrapping Article 370 integrated J&K into India, why is Shri Rahul Gandhi barred from visiting Kashmir? Instead, a group of far right

and fascist leanings EU MPs is allowed by GOI. Your ticket to Kashmir is possible only if you’re a fascist with a visceral hatred for muslims," she said.

According to sources, members of the panel, who arrived in India on Sunday, will be briefed by top officials on ground situation in Kashmir. They will meet residents and owners of the boats in Dal lake. A source said that the visit was an "unofficial" one, and the members have organised it "in personal capacity". The members on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram