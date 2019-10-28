'Two Scenarios...': Mehbooba's Daughter on 'Lose-Lose' Situation Ahead of EU Delegation's Kashmir Visit

New Delhi: Terming the situation as 'lose-lose', Mehbooba Mufti's daughter said that if the European Union delegation terms the Kashmir situation as normal, the Centre will have to release those detained after August 5 and restore the internet connections.

The comments of Mehbooba's daughter Iltija came after the reports of a EU delegation visiting Kashmir to take take stock of situation.

Iltija has been handling Mehbooba's Twitter account after she was put under house arrest. Several politicians, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba and Farooq Abdullah, were detained after the Centre revoked J&K's special status under Article 370 on August 5.

"Why can't they meet all 3 former CMs? Either ways there are 2 scenarios.The delegation will state situation is normal. In that case next logical step is to release detainees & restore internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, its a major embarrassment for GOI. Lose lose situation, (sic)" Iltija said in a tweet.

She also questioned as to why the EU delegation was allowed, while no US senator has been asked to visit the Valley where normal life remains crippled for over 80 days now.

"If 28 European Parliament members are allowed to take stock of situation in Kashmir, wonder why the same courtesy can’t be extended to American senators. Won’t be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating ‘normalcy’ certificates," daughter of PDP chief said.

"The iron curtain between Kashmir and the world needs to be lifted," she further said.

Joining the chorus of other Opposition leaders training guns against the Centre for allowing an EU panel, while not letting leaders like Rahul Gandhi visit the Valley, Iltija termed the members of the panel as 'far right and fascist leaning'.

"If scrapping Article 370 integrated J&K into India, why is Shri Rahul Gandhi barred from visiting Kashmir? Instead, a group of far right

and fascist leanings EU MPs is allowed by GOI. Your ticket to Kashmir is possible only if you’re a fascist with a visceral hatred for muslims," she said.

According to sources, members of the panel, who arrived in India on Sunday, will be briefed by top officials on ground situation in Kashmir. They will meet residents and owners of the boats in Dal lake. A source said that the visit was an "unofficial" one, and the members have organised it "in personal capacity". The members on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval.

