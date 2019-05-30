English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two-time Rajya Sabha MP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Gets Berth in PM Modi's Cabinet
The 61-year-old Naqvi has been active in politics right from his student days, and has participated in several socio-political movements.
New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates 'Hunar Haat', organised by Ministry of Minority Affairs, at India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, member of Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand for the last two terms, was sworn in as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second cabinet on Thursday.
Naqvi was the Union minister for Minority Affairs, of which he took independent charge in 2016.
Political Past
The 61-year-old has been active in politics right from his student days, and has participated in several socio-political movements, including the JP movement. At the age of 17, Naqvi was jailed for political activity in 1975 during the Emergency years under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
After dabbling with the Janata Party for some time as a student leader, Naqvi unsuccessfully fought his debut election from Allahabad West for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly as a Janata Party (Secular) candidate in 1980.
The same year, Naqvi also contested as an Independent candidate from Ayodhya. However, it was only in 1998 that he won his first Lok Sabha elections from UP’s Rampur constituency from where he contested on a BJP ticket.
After becoming an MP from Rampur, Naqvi grew to become a prominent Muslim face in the BJP, bagging the post of Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, with additional charge of the ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
When Modi first came to power in 2014, Naqvi was made the Minister of State for Minority Affairs. He took up independent charge of the ministry when Najma Heptullah, former minister for minority affairs, resigned in 2016.
Apart from being a two-time member of Rajya Sabha as well as a Union minister, Naqvi is also a spokesperson of the party and was one of the 11 vice-presidents appointed by Amit Shah in 2014. He is a member of several key parliamentary committees and is a strong party voice in the Rajya Sabha. He is also the party’s go-to person when it needs to explain a stand on minority issues.
A student of law, Naqvi is a married to Seema Naqvi, a Hindu, and has authored three books till date.
#ModiSarkarDobara – @naqvimukhtar takes the oath of office. | #ModiRajya
