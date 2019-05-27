English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two TMC MLAs Leave for Delhi After 'Follow My Footsteps' Hint of Mukul Roy's Son; May Join BJP
Subhrangshu, Mukul Roy's son and TMC MLA, left from Kolkata along with two other legislators. The three leaders are likely to join BJP.
File photo of Subhrangshu Roy.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu, who was recently suspended from the Trinamool Congress, may join BJP on Tuesday along with two other TMC legislators.
According to sources, Mukul Roy left for Delhi on Monday evening along with his son and TMC MLAs Shilbhadra Dutta and Sunil Singh. The three may join the saffron party, sources added.
The Trinamool Congress had suspended Bijpur legislator Subhrangshu Roy for six years for anti-party comments.
"Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," Roy had said after getting suspended. He had claimed that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".
"My father has advised me to be careful, as I may be implicated in a false criminal case, or may be attacked... I will join the BJP within two to three days," Subhrangshu said.
At an earlier press conference, he said he was keen to start a new innings. Subhrangshu also said he did not get due respect in the TMC. "Now, I only want peace in Bengal," the two-time MLA from Bijpur assembly constituency, which is part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, said.
He hailed his father's organisational skills and said he had tried to give a lead to his party from his assembly segment, but failed to do so as his father was a better organisational player than him.
Mukul Roy, once considered to be the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in November 2017 after a fallout with party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He is being credited for the stellar show of the BJP in Bengal in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
