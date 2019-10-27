English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two UP Cops Suspended for Thrashing Local BJP Leader's Son Over Parking Outside His House
The incident was reported on Saturday when local local BJP leader Arun Vashisht's son, Amit, was allegedly thrashed by two policemen after he asked them not to park their vehicle outside his house.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: Two police officials, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly beating up a local BJP leader's son here, police said on Sunday.
The incident was reported on Saturday when local local BJP leader Arun Vashisht's son, Amit, was allegedly thrashed by two policemen after he asked them not to park their vehicle outside his house, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav.
Action has been taken against the policemen following a complaint, he said.
