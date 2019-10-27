Two UP Cops Suspended for Thrashing Local BJP Leader's Son Over Parking Outside His House

Muzaffarnagar: Two police officials, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly beating up a local BJP leader's son here, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported on Saturday when local local BJP leader Arun Vashisht's son, Amit, was allegedly thrashed by two policemen after he asked them not to park their vehicle outside his house, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav.

Action has been taken against the policemen following a complaint, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.