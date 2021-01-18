News18 Logo

Two UP Constables Accused of Running Sex Racket Inside Pilibhit Police Outpost Suspended
Two UP Constables Accused of Running Sex Racket Inside Pilibhit Police Outpost Suspended

Representative image.

The conversation in the audio revealed grim details. The accused – Vitin Mishra and Pawan Mishra – sexually exploited the woman repeatedly to pressurise her to trap and blackmail young boys.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Two police constables in Uttar Pradesh have been accused of running a sex racket inside an outpost in Pilibhit district. The cops allegedly used escort services to extort money by blackmailing people.

The matter came to light when a constable stationed at Gadwakheda police outpost in Sehramau spoke to one of the call girls and recorded audio. Following this, the Superintendent of Police has suspended the two constables and recommended a departmental enquiry.

The conversation in the audio revealed grim details. The accused – Vitin Mishra and Pawan Mishra – sexually exploited the woman repeatedly to pressurise her to trap and blackmail young boys.

As the audio surfaced, top officials of the district reached the police station.


