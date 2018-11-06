English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Women Held with Gold Bars Worth Rs 42 Lakh at Delhi Airport
The incident took place on Tuesday when a woman CISF security personnel detected some suspicious items in the shoe of one of the women.
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two Mumbai-bound women have been apprehended by the CISF at the IGI Airport here on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle eight small gold bars worth Rs 42 lakh by concealing them in shoes, a senior official said.
The incident took place early on Tuesday when a woman security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected some suspicious items in the shoe of one of the women, who was identified as Karishma Thakur.
Eight small gold bars were recovered from the woman's shoes, the official said. A CISF spokesperson said Thakur was accompanied by another woman and they had landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Chennai and were supposed to take a flight to Mumbai.
"On inquiry, both the passengers could not produce any relevant document and did not give satisfactory reply. The two women, along with the recovered gold bars weighing about 1.32-kg and worth approximately Rs 42 lakh, were handed over to Income Tax Department officials for further action," the spokesperson said.
The incident took place early on Tuesday when a woman security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected some suspicious items in the shoe of one of the women, who was identified as Karishma Thakur.
Eight small gold bars were recovered from the woman's shoes, the official said. A CISF spokesperson said Thakur was accompanied by another woman and they had landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Chennai and were supposed to take a flight to Mumbai.
"On inquiry, both the passengers could not produce any relevant document and did not give satisfactory reply. The two women, along with the recovered gold bars weighing about 1.32-kg and worth approximately Rs 42 lakh, were handed over to Income Tax Department officials for further action," the spokesperson said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pyramid Scheme: New Discovery Finally Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Built Megastructures
- Disha Patani Mutes Comments After Getting Trolled for This Instagram Photo
- Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
- Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...