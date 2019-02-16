English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two YSR Congress Party Leaders May Soon Jump Boat, Join Naidu’s TDP
With speculations suggesting that sitting MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy may be the party’s candidate for the Kavali seat, Vishnuvardhan Reddy has decided to jump boat, said sources.
YRS Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (left) and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Unhappy with YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, party functionaries and former MLAs K Vishnuvardhan Reddy and V Venugopal Reddy have decided to join the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.
Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who was a close aide of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was hoping to contest from the Kavali assembly seat.
However, with speculations suggesting that sitting MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy may be the party’s candidate for the seat, the former MLA has decided to jump boat, said sources.
Vishnuvardhan was a two-time Congress legislator during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule and later joined the YSRCP.
V Venugopal Reddy, who was a TDP MLA before switching camp, is said to be facing problems with the sitting MLA.
“Neither of us are not getting our due in the party since a long time and hence, decided to part ways with YSRCP,” one of the disgruntled leaders told reporters after a meeting with party workers.
TDP MLA and home minister Chinna Rajappa said, “Unlike Jagan, we are now luring MLAs with black money. We do not want such kind of politics in the state. Leaders who believe in our party chief’s capability are joining TDP. We don’t want to attract them with any offerings.”
