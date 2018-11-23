English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Tying Up With BJP Not a Crime': Sajad Lone Says PDP-NC-Congress Alliance Was to Keep Him Out of Power
The PDP and the National Conference considered Jammu and Kashmir their fiefdom and would never allow any other group to emerge, Lone told reporters with PDP 'defector' Imran Ansari by his side.
Srinagar: Hitting out at the PDP, the Congress and the National Conference, People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone on Friday said their efforts to form a grand alliance were aimed at keeping a "third front" led by his party out of power.
"I have been questioned for tying up with BJP. It's not a crime. The process of joining the BJP bandwagon started with Omar Abdullah, who was a poster boy for Vajpayee government. What about Mehbooba ji, she was in power for last three years with the help of BJP only," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor on Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
Lone, who had sent his letter staking claim through a WhatsApp message from mid-air, challenged the PDP chief to prove her majority on the floor of the house. "Has anyone read her letter? I challenge her to take that letter to any lawyer and get relief from court. I would have proven my majority if given a chance," he said.
