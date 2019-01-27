Typical of Communists to Mess With Our Culture, Won't Work: Modi Attacks Kerala Govt Over Sabarimala

Hitting out at Pinarayi Vijayan government over the Sabarimala issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Communists are undermining India's culture and civilisation, "which has stood the test of time over centuries".Addressing a gathering in Kerala's Thrissur, PM Modi said, "The issue of Sabarimala temple has caught the attention of the entire nation. The people of India are seeing the manner in which the Communist government of Kerala is disrespecting all aspects of state's culture."He also slammed United Democratic Front (UDF) for their "double-speak". "They say one thing in Delhi and another thing in Kerala. It's not going to work this way," he said.Attacking the united opposition, the prime minister said, "What is even more worrying is that the entire Opposition, be it the Congress or the Communists, have zero regard for any institution."Kerala had witnessed massive protests by devotees opposing the entry of girls and women in the 10-50 age group into the shrine after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the apex court verdict allowing all women to offer prayers at the temple.The right-wing groups have been opposing the entry of young women, saying they are with the devotees.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.