U.S. Airlines Would Receive $17 Billion In New COVID-19 Relief Proposal - Senator
U.S. airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID19 relief proposal, a spokeswoman for Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 01, 2020, 22:12 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO: U.S. airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, a spokeswoman for Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday.
Warner’s office said the proposal would also include $15 billion for transit systems, $4 billion for airports, $8 billion for buses and $1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak.
The proposal, which does not yet have support of the White House or Congressional leaders, sets aside $45 billion for the U.S. transportation sector.
American Airlines and United Airlines in October furloughed more than 32,000 workers after a prior $25 billion payroll assistance program expired.
Transit agencies have urged Congress to approve $32 billion in additional assistance, while Amtrak sought nearly $3 billion in additional aid.
Private U.S. bus companies and others are seeking $10 billion in government assistance, while U.S airlines are seeking another $25 billion in payroll support.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor