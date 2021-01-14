U.S. Airports Warn Of $40 Billion Impact Of COVID-19, Seek More Government Aid
A group representing major U.S. airports said Thursday it expected to see a $40 billion impact over two years from the steep decline in passenger traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic, and called for a new round of government assistance.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: January 14, 2021, 22:54 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
WASHINGTON: A group representing major U.S. airports said Thursday it expected to see a $40 billion impact over two years from the steep decline in passenger traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic, and called for a new round of government assistance.
Airports Council International – North America projects U.S. airports will face $17 billion in lost revenue and higher costs between April 2021 and March 2022, in addition to the $23 billion impact in the year ending in March 2021. In March, airports received $10 billion in emergency assistance from Congress and last month lawmakers approved another $2 billion for airports and airport concessionaires.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor