U.S. Drone Sale To Taiwan Crosses Key Hurdle, Nears Approval: Sources

WASHINGTON: The sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan has crossed a key hurdle in Congress and is at the last stage of approval, sources said on Monday, a deal likely to further strain ties with China.

The $600 million deal would be the first such sale since U.S. policy around the export of sophisticated and closely-guarded drone technology was loosened by the Trump administration.

Reuters reported in recent weeks about the Trump Administration moving ahead with four other sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan with a total value of around $5 billion as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China and concerns rise about Beijing’s intentions toward Taiwan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor