U.S. House Rejects Attempt To Overturn Biden Victory In Arizona

1-MIN READ

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure. A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona’s election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate.

After gaveling the House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two chambers of Congress would resume their joint session to consider election results from other states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


