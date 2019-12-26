'U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-ji Thackeray Turn': Maharashtra BJP Chief Returns CM's Fire

Pune: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here. "But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said

"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he quipped.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-end.

Since then, the former allies have been taking a swipe at each other. On Wednesday, Thackeray took a dig at the BJP and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, saying Pawar had taught him how to “form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly”.

This was in response to the assertion by Fadnavis that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly.

Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra's history.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.