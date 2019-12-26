Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-ji Thackeray Turn': Maharashtra BJP Chief Returns CM's Fire

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that although Uddhav Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, he announced that only loans of up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-ji Thackeray Turn': Maharashtra BJP Chief Returns CM's Fire
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray after a meeting with Congress and NCP leaders in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

Pune: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here. "But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said

"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he quipped.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-end.

Since then, the former allies have been taking a swipe at each other. On Wednesday, Thackeray took a dig at the BJP and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, saying Pawar had taught him how to “form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly”.

This was in response to the assertion by Fadnavis that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly.

Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra's history.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram