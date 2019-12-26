'U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-ji Thackeray Turn': Maharashtra BJP Chief Returns CM's Fire
State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that although Uddhav Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, he announced that only loans of up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray after a meeting with Congress and NCP leaders in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)
Pune: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.
Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here. "But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said
"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he quipped.
The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-end.
Since then, the former allies have been taking a swipe at each other. On Wednesday, Thackeray took a dig at the BJP and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, saying Pawar had taught him how to “form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly”.
This was in response to the assertion by Fadnavis that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly.
Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra's history.
