UAE Offers Rs 700 Crore Aid for Flood-hit Kerala as Residents Try to Rebuild Lives

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday thanked the country and international community for helping the flood-ravaged state in returning to normalcy. The chief minister said that the United Arab Emirates has offered nearly Rs 700 crore to rebuild Kerala."Many have come forward to help Kerala. Besides the aid from various states, other nations have also been extending assistance to the flood-hit region. UAE has put forward a relief package and the Gulf nations have been helping us on all fronts," Vijayan said.The chief minister added that the United Arab Emirates has pledged $100 million (nearly Rs 700 crore) for relief work and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Vijayan had earlier said that even if the water had receded, the houses are not liveable. "The rehabilitation work has already begun. The affected houses need inspection. There is a danger of snakes lurking around. Machinery may not work. There has to be a lot of caution in going back home. It is not advisable for families to go back by themselves," he said on Monday.Kerala government has called for an all party meet at 4 pm on Tuesday.