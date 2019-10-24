Uchana Kalan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उवाना कलां): Dushyant Chautala of JJP Leads

Uchana Kalan (उवाना कलां), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jind district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Uchana Kalan Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JJP 35149 59.22% Dushyant Chautala LEADING BJP 17931 30.21% Prem Lata IND 2089 3.52% Raghvir INC 1300 2.19% Bal Ram BSP 1015 1.71% Samarjit AAP 832 1.40% Rohtash INLD 336 0.57% Satpal IND 169 0.28% Dilbag Singh SWAI 163 0.27% Krishan Kumar NOTA 160 0.27% Nota IND 56 0.09% Raj Kumar PPI(D) 43 0.07% Karmbir IND 34 0.06% Pawan Kumar JMBP 29 0.05% Surender Singh RPI 26 0.04% Anil Galve IND 17 0.03% Jai Parkash

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,06,514 eligible electors, of which 1,12,860 were male, 93,654 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,011 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,90,466 eligible electors, of which 1,04,846 were male, 85,620 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,011 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,61,358.

Uchana Kalan has an elector sex ratio of 829.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Prem Lata of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 7480 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Om Parkash Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 621 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 46.78% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 37. Uchana Kalan Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 76.83%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 85.12%, while it was 83.02 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.29%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 225 polling stations in 37. Uchana Kalan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 200.

Extent: 37. Uchana Kalan constituency comprises of the following areas of Jind district of Haryana: PCs lodhar, Sudkain Kalan and Dumerkha Kalan of Dhakal KC, KCs Karsindhu, uchana Kalan, Khatkar and uchana (Municipal Committee) of Narwana Tehsil; PCs Alewa-I, II and III, Bighana, Durana, Dhilluwala and Pegan of Alewa KC and KC Naguran of Jind Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Uchana Kalan is: 29.4975 76.2113.

