Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
2-min read

Uchana Kalan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उवाना कलां): Dushyant Chautala of JJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Uchana Kalan (उवाना कलां) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
JJP
Dushyant Chautala
LEADING

Detailed Results
Uchana Kalan (उवाना कलां), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jind district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JJP
35149
59.22%
Dushyant Chautala
BJP
17931
30.21%
Prem Lata
IND
2089
3.52%
Raghvir
INC
1300
2.19%
Bal Ram
BSP
1015
1.71%
Samarjit
AAP
832
1.40%
Rohtash
INLD
336
0.57%
Satpal
IND
169
0.28%
Dilbag Singh
SWAI
163
0.27%
Krishan Kumar
NOTA
160
0.27%
Nota
IND
56
0.09%
Raj Kumar
PPI(D)
43
0.07%
Karmbir
IND
34
0.06%
Pawan Kumar
JMBP
29
0.05%
Surender Singh
RPI
26
0.04%
Anil Galve
IND
17
0.03%
Jai Parkash

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,06,514 eligible electors, of which 1,12,860 were male, 93,654 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,011 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,90,466 eligible electors, of which 1,04,846 were male, 85,620 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,011 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,61,358.

Uchana Kalan has an elector sex ratio of 829.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Prem Lata of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 7480 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Om Parkash Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 621 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 46.78% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 37. Uchana Kalan Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 76.83%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 85.12%, while it was 83.02 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.29%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 225 polling stations in 37. Uchana Kalan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 200.

Extent: 37. Uchana Kalan constituency comprises of the following areas of Jind district of Haryana: PCs lodhar, Sudkain Kalan and Dumerkha Kalan of Dhakal KC, KCs Karsindhu, uchana Kalan, Khatkar and uchana (Municipal Committee) of Narwana Tehsil; PCs Alewa-I, II and III, Bighana, Durana, Dhilluwala and Pegan of Alewa KC and KC Naguran of Jind Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Uchana Kalan is: 29.4975 76.2113.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Uchana Kalan results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
