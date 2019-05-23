Udaipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Udaipur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Parbhulal Meena BTP -- -- Birdhi Lal Chhanwal STBP -- -- Shankerlal APOI -- -- Harji Lal Meena CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Kika Mina INC -- -- Raghuvir Singh Meena NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Kesulal Meena CPI -- -- Ghanshyam Singh Tawar BJP -- -- Arjunlal Meena

19. Udaipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59.21%. The estimated literacy level of Udaipur is 60.08%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arjunlal Meena of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 2,36,762 votes which was 19.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.34% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Raghuvir Singh Meena of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,64,925 votes which was 21.75% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.49% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Udaipur was: Arjunlal Meena (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,30,007 men, 8,87,933 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Udaipur is: 24.5787 73.6863Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उदयपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); উদয়পুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); उदयपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ઉદેપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); உதய்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); ఉదయపుర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಉದಯ್​ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഉദയ്പൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam)