Udaipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Udaipur (उदयपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Udaipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59.21%. The estimated literacy level of Udaipur is 60.08%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arjunlal Meena of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 2,36,762 votes which was 19.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.34% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Raghuvir Singh Meena of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,64,925 votes which was 21.75% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.49% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Udaipur was: Arjunlal Meena (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,30,007 men, 8,87,933 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Udaipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Udaipur is: 24.5787 73.6863
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उदयपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); উদয়পুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); उदयपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ઉદેપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); உதய்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); ఉదయపుర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಉದಯ್ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഉദയ്പൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Udaipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Parbhulal Meena
BTP
--
--
Birdhi Lal Chhanwal
STBP
--
--
Shankerlal
APOI
--
--
Harji Lal Meena
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Kika Mina
INC
--
--
Raghuvir Singh Meena
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Kesulal Meena
CPI
--
--
Ghanshyam Singh Tawar
BJP
--
--
Arjunlal Meena
