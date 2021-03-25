Udalguri Candidate List: Key Contests in Udalguri Assembly Constituency of Assam

Udalguri Assembly constituency in Udalguri district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Udalguri seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rihon Daimari of BOPF won from this seat beating Anjali Prabha Daimari of IND by a margin of 24,374 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rihon Daimari of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Bhramon Baglari of IND by a margin of 16,194 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Udalguri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Udalguri (ST) constituency are: Gobinda Basumatary of UPPL, Rihon Daimary of BPF