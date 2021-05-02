Udalguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

69. Udalguri (उदलगुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Udalguri district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Udalguri is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,58,313 eligible electors, of which 79,181 were male, 79,131 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udalguri in 2021 is 999.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,33,987 eligible electors, of which 68,376 were male, 65,611 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,27,906 eligible electors, of which 65,584 were male, 62,323 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udalguri in 2016 was 64. In 2011, there were 175.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rihon Daimari of BPF won in this seat by defeating Anjali Prabha Daimari of IND by a margin of 24,374 votes which was 22.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 40.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rihon Daimari of BPF won in this seat defeating Bhramon Baglari of IND by a margin of 16,194 votes which was 17.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 43.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 69. Udalguri Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Udalguri are: Rihon Daimari (BPF), Gobinda Chandra Basumatari (UPPL)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.11%, while it was 73.81% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 69. Udalguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 163. In 2011 there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

69. Udalguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Udalguri district of Assam: Udalguri thana [excluding Barsilajhar and Orang (Part) mouzas] and Hari Singa and Ambagaon (Part) mouzas in Panery thana in Mangaldoi sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Udalguri.

The total area covered by Udalguri is 459 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Udalguri is: 26°45’34.2"N 91°59’04.9"E.

