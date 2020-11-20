Udayanidhi Stalin Arrested While Launching DMK's Outreach Drive in TN's Nagapattinam

DMK's Youth Wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district while kickstarting the party's massive pre-assembly poll outreach programme on Friday.

Udayanidhi Stalin, the son of party chief M K Stalin, was arrested as the police did not give permission for the programme at Thirukuvalai.

Condemning the police action, DMK members staged protest. "We will resume the programme from tomorrow (Saturday)," he said.

Over the next 75 days, DMK's 15 leaders will meet people in all the 234 assembly constituencies to highlight the "misrule of the AIADMK government", the DMK said.

In a statement issued here, DMK said in four phases the 15 party leaders will hold 15,000 meetings, travel 15,000 km, and hold 10 lakh discussions to spread DMK President M K Stalin's message 'Towards the Dawn'.

According to DMK, the purpose of this programme is to know the problems faced by the people apart from highlighting the misrule of AIADMK government.

The party will also gather people's expectations of the next government post 2021 assembly polls.

DMK President Stalin will start his election campaign in January 2021.

The party's Youth Wing Udayanidhi Stalin on Friday had begun the outreach programme in Nagapattinam district.