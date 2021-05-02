Udaynarayanpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

182. Udaynarayanpur (उदयनारायणपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Udaynarayanpur is part of 26. Uluberia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,35,227 eligible electors, of which 1,20,139 were male, 1,15,087 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udaynarayanpur in 2021 is 958.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,283 eligible electors, of which 1,13,140 were male, 1,03,143 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,753 eligible electors, of which 1,01,739 were male, 89,014 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udaynarayanpur in 2016 was 203. In 2011, there were 122.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Samir Kumar Panja of TMC won in this seat by defeating Karar Saroj Ranjan of INC by a margin of 23,758 votes which was 13.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.12% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Samir Kumar Panja of TMC won in this seat defeating Chandralekha Bag of CPIM by a margin of 23,891 votes which was 14.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 182. Udaynarayanpur Assembly segment of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Udaynarayanpur are: Aloke Koley (INC), Samir Kumar Panja (TMC), Sumit Ranjan Karar (BJP), Arnab Adhikary (IND), Samit Karmakar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.17%, while it was 87.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 182. Udaynarayanpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 260. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

182. Udaynarayanpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Udaynarayanpur 2. Anulia, Balichak, Basantapur, Kanpur and Khosalpur GPs of CDB Amta-I. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Udaynarayanpur is 150 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Udaynarayanpur is: 22°39’58.7"N 87°59’49.6"E.

