Uddhav Camp Files Request For Urgent Hearing on Pleas Before SC Today; Shiv Sena MPs Meet at 12pm on Prez Poll | Top Updates

The Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday filed a request for an urgent hearing on Maharashtra political crisis before the Supreme Court. The petition opposes Maharashtra’s governor’s decision to invite rebel Sena MLAs to form the government.

The apex court will hear the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction opposing the governor’s decision to invite rebel MLAs to form the government in the state. The bench will hear the petitions on trust vote issues, appointment of chief whip in the assembly by the newly-elected speaker and disqualification pleas pending against 16 rebel Sena MLAs.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has also called for a meeting on Monday with all the party MPs over the presidential elections.

Here are the latest updates in Maharashtra politics:

– The Supreme Court hearing on the petitions regarding the political events in Maharashtra may decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime.

– The expansion of the state cabinet is expected to take place once the apex court gives its judgment on these issues.

– The matter was slated for hearing on July 11, however, it wasn’t listed. So, the legal team of Uddhav Camp is deliberating on mentioning the matter today, according to sources.

– Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the plea filed in the Supreme Court is not about the survival of Shinde govt, but it is about the survival of democracy. He also claimed that it’s a big test for a ‘free and fair’ judiciary.

– Uddhav Thackeray has called the meeting of MPs at his residence ‘Matoshree’ at 12 pm today. The party will discuss their support for the candidate in the presidential elections and the alternatives before the party. Many Shiv Sena MPs have requested voting for Draupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate.

– Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last week said he would expand his council of ministers after discussions with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis this week and exuded confidence that he would complete his tenure in office.

– After a split in Shiv Sena MLAs, the threat of a similar split looms large over Shiv Sena in parliament as its MPs seek a patch-up with the BJP.

– NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he feels the three Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – should fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together, but a decision on it will be taken only after the issue is discussed with the leaders of his party as well as the alliance partners.

– Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed the grassroots Shiv Sena workers were firm with the organisation, despite “betrayal” by those whom the party trusted.

– Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after the new government assumed office in the state.

