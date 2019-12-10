Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Uddhav Creating 'Investment Unfriendly' Image With Stay on Metro Shed, Bullet Train Review: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the industry was now 'sitting tight and thinking' if the state was investment friendly or not.

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uddhav Creating 'Investment Unfriendly' Image With Stay on Metro Shed, Bullet Train Review: Fadnavis
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused his successor Uddhav Thackeray of creating an 'investment unfriendly' image of the state by ordering a stay on projects such as Metro 3 car shed.

Soon after taking charge as chief minister on November 28, Thackeray ordered a stay on construction of Metro 3 car shed in Aarey Colony and gave directions for review of several big-ticket projects, including bullet train, started or approved when the BJP was in power.

Speaking to Marathi daily 'Loksatta' here, Fadnavis said, "Not a single infrastructure project can be completed without cutting down trees. We chopped down some 2,000 plants in Aarey but four years before it, we planted some 23,000 saplings and they are alive. Another 25,000 saplings are being planted."

"The Uddhav Thackeray-led new government in Maharashtra should not give a message of state being unfriendly to investment. Industry people are now sitting tight and thinking whether Maharashtra is still investment friendly or not," he said.

At a BMC meeting a few months ago, the BJP voted in support of cutting more than 2,000 trees to make way for the Metro 3 car shed in Aarey Colony, a green belt. The Shiv Sena and some other parties had vehemently opposed the move.

Fadnavis said, "If in the long run, Metro is going to save a lot of carbon emission, then cutting down of a few trees should not be made into such big issue."

He added, "Some people are also objecting to bullet train. They should first ask Japan and China whether such high speed trains have benefitted them or not. These countries have openly said such trains have contributed to their national growth."

Fadnavis said India can also reap benefits of such projects. "We will also have similar benefit. We should not forget that negative sentiments should not be allowed to happen. During my tenure, two times Maharashtra had fetched highest FDI in the country. It was because there was assurance of stability," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram